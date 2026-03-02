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Ronald Portier's avatar
Ronald Portier
Mar 2

Great post! One correction, it is not ISIS that has taken over Syria with help of the west, but a branch of al-Qaeda. Of-course ISIS has also been deliberately created by the US and provides the excuse for them to keep occupying the part of Syria where the oilfields are located, and to keep their bases in Iraq, against the express wishes of the Iraqi parliament.

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Morag's avatar
Morag
Mar 2

“It’s outlandish that they seem to imagine people are dumb enough to accept their utterly backwards version of events.” Starmer appears to have accepted it!

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