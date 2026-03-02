Here are 12 things you should know about the US/Israeli attacks on Iran.

Illegality

The attack on Iran is illegal under the US constitution, where Article 1 Section 8 States that Congress is supposed to authorise declarations of war. Founding fathers like Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and James Madison saw this constitutional rule as an important limit on presidential power.



Donald Trump completely bypassed congress to launch these attacks.



The attacks are also manifestly illegal under international law.



Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

Attacking heads of state is illegal under the New York Convention.



Attacking a country during active negotiations is a violation of the principle of "good faith" under Article 2(2) of the UN Charter.



Donald Trump has stated that the objective of the war is "regime change". Forcible regime change violates the foundational principles of state sovereignty and non-intervention under the UN Charter.

It shouldn’t matter what your opinion is on the Iranian government, these attacks are illegal.

Donald Trump



Many people have opined that Donald Trump’s main motivation for attacking Iran is to distract attention away from the Epstein files, and the fact he’s mentioned tens of thousands of times in the documents that have been released so far.



Others might say that it’s a conspiracy theory to suggest that a President of the United states would incite a war as a distraction tactic, but unfortunately for them Donald Trump punches a gaping hole in this attempted defence with his past tweets about Barack Obama.

Every accusation is a confession, as they say. And as for accusations of an "inability to negotiate properly", it was Donald Trump who ripped up the Iran Nucleal Deal in 2018, which led directly to the situation we’re in now.

Reality-reversal

One of the most absurd things about these attacks is the way the US and their vassal states are attempting to reverse-reality by casting Iran as the aggressor.



Mike Waltz even attempted to lecture the United Nations about Iran’s "unprovoked and indiscriminate" response to the US-Israeli assault on their country!

As Caitlin Johnstone said: Only the United States could bomb a country, kill its leader, massacre its children, declare the intention to destroy its military and topple its government, and then call that country's retaliation against US military bases "unprovoked".



It’s outlandish that they seem to imagine people are dumb enough to accept their utterly backwards version of events.

US reputation damage

Attacking a country during ongoing negotiations is a low blow, even for the United States, and it’s certain to further undermine the US’s international reputation.

Donald Trump has already proven the US’s unreliability by imposing tariffs on trade partners despite assurances that he wouldn’t, and now he’s demonstrated that negotiation with the US is essentially pointless, because they’ll just pretend to be negotiating in good faith, then do whatever they want.

Israel



Netanyahu has spent three decades attempting to goad US Presidents into attacking Iran with lurid claims about their nuclear programme (Israel is the only country in the middle east to actually have nuclear weapons). It turns out that Donald Trump was the only one stupid enough to actually do it.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s response to the situation has been absolutely lamentable. The man is supposed to be a lawyer, but not only does he refuse to call out the illegality of the US/Israeli attacks, he’s actually seeking to draw the UK into the conflict by giving Trump permission to use British RAF bases to launch their attacks!

Destruction of rules-based order

These attacks are yet another demonstration that the so-called rules-based international order is over.



Israel can carry out a live streamed genocide in front of the entire world for two years, and countries like the US and UK don’t just refuse to stop it, they actively support it.

Donald Trump openly fantasises about annexing Canada and Greenland.



The US kidnaps Venezuela’s leader and assassinates Iran’s, in complete violation of international law.



It’s not just that the US and Israel seem to think they can do whatever they want by force now, it’s the fact that it renders all the western leaders’ criticisms of Putin and Russia over the Ukraine war utterly hypocritical.

If cowardly western leaders like Starmer, Merz, and Macron are willing to turn a blind eye to lawlessness; genocide; war-crimes; military expansionism; kidnap; and extrajudicial assassinations, why should anyone take any of their criticism of Russia’s behaviour seriously?

Shajareh Tayyebeh school

Over 150 people were killed is a US attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, most of them little girls between the ages of seven and twelve. An indisputable war crime.

This atrocity is proof that the whole story about attacking Iran to liberate the Iranian people from their oppressive leaders is absolute nonsense. If anything, massacring a load of kids in their school is likely to harden the resolve of Iranians to stand up to violent US imperialism.



Just imagine if it had been the other way around and a hostile state had attacked a school in the United States or Israel. There would be wall-to-wall outrage, but because the victims are little Muslim girls, most of the depraved western media class are studiously looking in the other direction.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The first wave of strikes ended up killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but that’s not the victory it might sound like. Khamenei was an 86 year old man, and his reputation is now cemented as a martyr.

Iran has multiple lines of succession, and the idea that taking out the old man at the top would topple the regime is extremely fanciful.

Cost of Living

One of the biggest impacts this needless and unlawful war is likely to deliver is an intensification of the "cost of living crisis".

The price of crude oil has already surged after Iran’s announcement of their closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which carries about one fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Higher oil prices mean higher energy prices; higher petrol and diesel prices; and higher transportation costs. All of which amounts to increased inflation.



Oil isn’t the only commodity to pass through the Strait of Hormuz either, with one third of the world’s fertilizer supply passing through the narrow 3km wide tanker shipping lane.



If inflation does begin to erode people’s spending power again, the blame lies squarely with Donald Trump, Israel, and the United States’ pathetic vassal states like the UK.

Refugees

If Trump and the Israelis succeed in collapsing the Iranian government and provoking civil war in Iran, there will be millions of refugees.



Iran already accounts for a significant proportion of refugees coming to Europe, and deliberate destabilisation there is likely to increase the flow many times over.

This makes Nigel Farage’s giddy support for the US/Israeli attacks particularly incoherent. If he’s so against middle eastern refugees coming to Europe, why is he so keen on the destabilisation of Iran, and the inevitable consequence of even more Muslim refugees?



Refugees from Iran aren’t the only ones to consider though. Tens of thousands of tax-dodgers in places like Qatar and the UAE are expecting the UK government to pick up the bill for rescuing them from the conflict zone. They fled to their dodgy middle east tax havens because they didn’t want to pay tax in the UK, and now they expect the UK government to pay the cost of their repatriation. The entitlement is absolutely staggering.

Repeating history

We’ve seen the diabolical consequences of "regime change" play out time and again in the middle east.

The illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003 killed hundreds of thousands, created millions of refugees, and turned the country into the world’s largest terrorism breeding ground.



Regime change in Libya turned the country to chaos and delivered deadly blowback to the UK when a Libyan-trained Islamist fanatic carried out the Manchester Arena atrocity in 2017.



Regime change in Syria has handed the country over to ISIS. You know. The Islamist fanatics who were Western-funded allies in Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation; enemies when they bombed the World Trade Centre in 1993; allies again when they were fighting against Serbia in the late 90s; enemies again when they carried out the September 11th attacks; and now allies again now that the US helped them take over Damascus!

Doing the same thing over and again is the definition of insanity, so anyone supporting this deliberate destabilisation strategy must be either insane, or actually enthusiastic about all the death; instability; refugees; economic chaos; Islamist extremism; and blowback.

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