Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Christopher Pipe's avatar
Christopher Pipe
Jun 19

But he's appointing typical bankers as his advisers, so there seems no chance of change from Rachel Reeves' blinkered policies. Dismal outlook.

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PATRICK A's avatar
PATRICK A
Jun 19

Not a chance.

It's Starmer 2.0

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