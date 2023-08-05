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Pat Welsh's avatar
Pat Welsh
Aug 5, 2023

Coo, I’m a radical left extremist!! How ridiculous. I started life as a Liberal, became a socialist card carrying Labour member in my early twenties and in my old(ish) age I’m a radical extremist...when most folk my age are categorised as Conservative right wingers. It makes me proud!

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Eric Jarvis's avatar
Eric Jarvis
Aug 5, 2023

This is down to two related things. Firstly the surrender of the Overton Window by the Labour Party, and the rise of what I call the "extremist moderates".

In the mid 80s I went through the Labour Party election agent training run by Philip Gould and Peter Mandelson. They posited a static Overton Window. An immutable set of ideas that were and would always be unacceptable to the bulk of the electorate. I was ridiculed for suggesting that it was even possible to move the window. The Labour Party as a whole bought into that view whilst the political right continued to push at it as hard as they could. That has meant that political ideas that were totally acceptable in the 1970s are now seen as absurdly extreme.

The other factor, which is associated in a chicken and egg fashion, is an increasing number of people in politics who self define as "moderate" because they try to align themselves in the middle of the now rightwards moving Overton Window. Because they are "moderate" they then define everybody who disagrees with them as "extremist".

Overall that means that all of us who have held on to principles and ideals that were normal in the 60s and 70s, and which over most of the world are seen as moderate centrism, are seen by the extremist moderates who dominate the media and political establishment as being dangerously radical leftists. It is basically a combination of defeatism, inability to reason logically, and an almost insane degree of conformism.

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