Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Karl Greenall's avatar
Karl Greenall
May 12

We are clearly witnessing the death throes of late-stage capitalism.

We are in a mess because our compromised political class are terrified of the concept of change, even though they plaster the word all over their manifestos and statements, and the vast majority of voters are demanding it.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 12Edited

Nothing done by those in power surprises me anymore, and yet they have the audacity to ask the public to vote for them. If only there were an alternative…

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