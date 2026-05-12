In the wake of the revelation that Nigel Farage received an undisclosed political donation of £5 million from the Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, the former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib has made extraordinary allegations of corruption.



Habib claims that there was a deal between Nigel Farage, Christopher Harborne, and Boris Johnson to rig the 2019 general election.



Habib points to a £1 million donation from Harborne to Boris Johnson in November 2022, and alleges there was another undisclosed £1 million donation to Nigel Farage at the same time.



To quote him exactly "Harborne paid a million quid to Boris Johnson in November 2022, after Boris Johnson had screwed the country, after Boris Johnson had screwed up Brexit. And I have it on good authority that he also paid Nigel Farage a million quid in November 2022".



Habib’s exact claim is that "the 2019 general election was sewn up between Nigel Farage, Cristopher Harborne, and Boris Johnson, and it was a monetary deal".



Habib calls Farage a "grifter" who regularly went missing, and always prioritised his own self-enrichment over Brexit.



He stated that without the £14 million in donations from Christopher Harborne "there was no Brexit Party".



He slammed Farage and Harborne for concocting the plan to stand down 317 Brexit Party candidates, which meant "every single Tory MP had no Brexit Party opposition" which "killed the Brexit Party’s prospects in that general election, and ensured a Boris Johnson government in one move".



Another allegation Habib makes is that there’s an evidence trail demonstrating that Christopher Harborne sought to break electoral law by hiding his identity as a Brexit Party donor (this hardly seems unlikely given Harborne’s statement that he intends to bypass the new electoral rules banning overseas donations).



Habib publicly invited Nigel Farage and Christopher Harborne to sue him if what he’s saying is untrue, but boldly predicted that "they will not sue me, because what I’m telling you is the truth".



It remains to be seen whether Farage and Harborne choose to take legal action. I’d guess not, because there are potentially even more secrets that could come out in disclosure.



The allegation that Boris Johnson was involved in a "monetary deal" to rig the 2019 general election also seems actionable, if there’s no truth to it.



My guess is that none of them will sue, in the hope that the story of them rigging the 2019 general election eventually blows over.



The toothless and incompetent Electoral Commission seem reticent to do anything about Farage’s undeclared £5 million donation from Harborne, so it seems unlikely they’ll properly investigate this bombshell allegation that Harborne, Farage, and Johnson had a monetary deal to rig the 2019 election too.



Will capitalist media and the lobby hacks do anything to delve into these extraordinary allegations, or will they be too busy speculating about Starmer’s future, and/or dirt-digging on Zack Polanski?



It’ll be interesting to see whether any of them dare to ask Farage, Harborne, or Johnson to their faces, whether they had a deal to rig the 2019 general election, and whether they intend to sue Ben Habib for his allegations.



Here’s a clip of the interview where Habib makes all of these extraordinary allegations:

After all of the fuss over foreign interference in British politics and elections, usually aimed at Russia and Vlad Putin, it’s quite something to have an integral member of the Brexit Party’s top team claim that Farage and Johnson cooked up a deal with a Thailand-based crypto billionaire to rig a general election.

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