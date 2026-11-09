"Nationalise the railways to improve performance, right?" parps Joshua Reynolds, the Lib-Dem investment and trade spokesman, whilst reposting a deeply deceptive graph attacking the renationalised railway franchises over increased service delays.



The graph is outrageously deceptive because it doesn’t include any of the franchises that are still operated by privatisation profiteers, and as anyone could have guessed, they’re all performing even worse than the franchises that have been taken back under public ownership.

Deliberately leaving out the even poorer performance of the privatised franchises, to make a glib pro-privatisation argument is so deceptive, it’s essentially just lying by omission.

Where did the deceptive graph amplified by the Lib-Dem trade spokesman come from?



The deceptive graph comes via a Twitter account calling itself GB Politics, run by a guy called Charlie Simpson, who also runs another account called Reform Daily.

GB Politics claims to provide "actual impartial coverage", yet it’s administered by a Reform activist; full of pro-Reform content; and demonstrably circulates highly deceptive pro-privatisation propaganda.



This deceptive graph originated in The Times, which is part of the Murdoch propaganda empire, which has consistently championed one catastrophic privatisation scam after another (energy, water, rail, mail, the English education system …).



Why are the Lib-Dems sharing pro-privatisation misinformation via a Reform propaganda account?



The Lib-Dems are often lumped in with the left block, as if they’re some kind of left-leaning socially liberal party, but they’re neither.



The liberalism they represent in parliament is right-wing economic liberalism, not social liberalism.



Former Lib-Dem leader Vince Cable was a key player in the catastrophic and economically unjustifiable privatisation of Royal Mail, and the fact their trade spokesman is helping to amplify deceptive far-right pro-privatisation propaganda on social media demonstrates that nothing has changed.



The Lib-Dems aren’t just economically right-wing, they’re actively hostile to social liberalism. They’ve deliberately abstained on Labour’s authoritarian crackdowns on the right to protest, and they’re actively pushing Labour to go even further on the under-16 social media ban, which obviously amounts to Big Brother style digital ID by the back door.



The Lib-Dems aren’t left-liberal at all. They’re pro-privatisation authoritarians who promote the economic liberalism of freedom for the rich and powerful to exploit the poor and ordinary, and oppose the social liberalism of supporting the poor and ordinary to stand up against the exploitation of the rich and powerful.



In social and economic terms, the Lib-Dems are actually ideological bedfellows for Thatcherite right-wing parties like Reform (remember the 2010-15 austerity coalition), so it’s actually on brand for their trade spokesman to be deliberately amplifying a radically right-wing Reform/Murdoch propaganda misinformation network.



What do the facts actually tell us?



Once the still privately operated franchises are included in the graph, it’s absolutely clear that they’re doing even worse than the renationalised franchises.



This is hardly surprising given that the primary purpose of publicly operated rail is to run rail services, while the primary purpose of privatised rail is to maximise profit extraction from the rail system, for the benefit of private owners.



What the data actually tells us is that the British rail network is a deteriorating mess, with both public and private rail operators delivering poorer services, and a lot of these issues can be traced back to the publicly owned infrastructure operator Network Rail.



Why is Network Rail such a disaster?



When the railways were first privatised by the Tories, the network operator was privatised too, but when Rail Track maintenance cutbacks resulted in a string of deadly rail disasters, they were brought back under public ownership.



The problem was that it was costing far more for Network Rail to maintain the infrastructure, than they were receiving in payments from the privatised franchises, so they built up a £50 billion black hole of public debt by renting out the tracks at far below cost, so the franchises could extract artificial profits from the system.



During Tory austerity funding to the railways was cut back dramatically, and then further slashed under the CP7 funding arrangement.



The results of these ideologically driven cuts haven’t just been increasing delays across all rail franchises, but also crumbling infrastructure; botch-job repairs instead of upgrades; increased overgrowth and debris; and lack of headroom in case of emergencies.

If Network Rail is failing, then aren’t we back to public ownership being bad?



The problem here is that in an ideal world, public ownership of core infrastructure and services is the logical approach. Some things are simply too important to allow greedy private interests to use them as profiteering schemes.

However, the problem arises if the people charged with operating public infrastructure are adherents of the rabidly right-wing ideology of privatising the profits, and nationalising the losses.



If the ruling class are ideologically opposed to the very concept of public ownership, then the publicly owned services they’re charged with running are going to end up in managed decline at best, or suffer deliberate ideological vandalism in an attempt to push even more privatisation as their so-called solution.

So what have we learned?



The Lib-Dem trade spokesman has been caught red-handed pushing highly deceptive Murdoch/Reform sourced pro-privatisation misinformation.



The Lib-Dems don’t belong in the left-liberal grouping they’re so often put in. They’re right-wing economic liberals who detest the concept of public ownership to such an extent that they’ll spread Reform/Murdoch lies to further their pro-privatisation agenda.



Never trust a social media account that claims to be "unbiased" or "impartial", especially if they’re operated by a far-right Reform activist, and pollute social media with pro-Reform posts and deceptive pro-privatisation propaganda.



If the original source is part of the Murdoch propaganda empire, it’s vital to apply critical thinking skills (Is this accurate? Is this information being presented in a deceptive manner? Why do they want me to believe this? …)



The renationalised franchises are struggling, but they’re doing less badly than any of the franchises that are still under the control of privatisation profiteers.



The entire British railway network has suffered from decades of privatisation profiteering; under-funding; and lack of infrastructure investment, resulting in absurdly high rail fares, in return for outdated; overcrowded; and increasingly unreliable services.



The only way to undo these decades of ideological damage is a culture shift towards recognition of public transport as a public good, and significant investment to undo the decades of ideologically driven ruination and infrastructure neglect.



Such a culture shift is functionally impossible if the Westminster political class remains riddled with politicians like Joshua Reynolds, who detest the concept of public ownership, because they see every facet of the economy as an opportunity for private profiteers to extract wealth.



If we want vital infrastructure and services to be run on a not-for-profit basis, for the good of the British people and the British economy, it’s important to vote in favour of politicians and political parties that support this approach, rather than politicians like Joshua Reynolds, who are not just opposed to the concept of public ownership, but wilfully spread highly deceptive propaganda to attack public ownership, and push their rotten pro-privatisation agenda.



And finally, it’s very easy for unscrupulous people to spread simplistic online deceptions (Reynolds’ post probably took seconds to type and post), but it takes far more effort to break their deceptions down, and explain the reality of what’s actually going on.

Reality is invariably far more complex than deceptive agenda-driven propaganda, and it takes time and effort to explain, and thinking power to understand.

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