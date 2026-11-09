Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
1d

Liberals, however they brand themselves, are always right-wing in the end. They believe in private profit and some want to be generous to the working class and society’s vulnerable, but they never want to empower them.

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Charles Abraham-Smith's avatar
Charles Abraham-Smith
1d

I don't think as many Libdems would be as comfortable under Thatcherite ideology now. Their decision in 2010 was stupid but that was their leader Nick Clegg and they paid the price at the 2015 general election.

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