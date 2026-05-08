It’s well known that Reform barely bother vetting their candidates, and that they attract a load of extreme-right fanatics; online grifters; and white supremacists, like shit attracts flies.



Stuart John Prior thought he could hide his history of posting diabolical things on Twitter by deleting his presence on there, but an investigation by Hope Not Hate and the Daily Mirror found some of his old Tweets.



Reform were told about what he’d said before the local elections, but they did not suspend him, or distance themselves from his candidacy in either of the places he was standing.



Prior has subsequently been elected as a councillor in Rayleigh West in Essex, and as to Rochford District Council representing Sweyne Park and Grange.



I wonder how many of the people who voted for him to be their local councillor knew that he’d celebrated the racially motivated rapes of two women (a Punjabi and a Sikh) by responding "Good, reap it".

Echoing the language of the race-rapist John Ashby, who he was celebrating the actions of, Prior also tweeted that white people are "the master race".



The race-rapist John Ashby followed a Sikh woman home, violently barged his way into her house, raped her, forced her to call him her "master", and referred to his genitals as "white British" during the attack.



Ashby’s motivation for this savage and disgusting act was his mistaken belief that she was a Muslim.



Prior publicly stated that this race-rape was a "good" thing.



Prior also accused Muslims of being "rats" and argued that it’s impossible to commit genocide against Muslims, because killing them is always "self-defence".



Another of Prior’s theories was that "slavery was ended because black people were shit workers".



"Immigrants are cancer", black people "play the victim" and "complain about the slave trade"; Muslims are "dirt" … and on, and on, and on.



Perhaps the people of Rayleigh West and Sweyne Park and Grange in Essex voted for Prior because they liked his race pseudo-science theory about white people supposedly having the biggest brains?



Who knows?



Either the people who voted for him did know about his history of racism; genocide denial; white supremacism; Islamophobia; and celebrating race-rapists, or they didn’t bother to find out who they were actually voting for, and just voted Reform because they were told to by GB News (or whatever other far-right propaganda slop they’ve been consuming).



Putting aside whether his voters knew about all the racist bile he’s been spewing, you have to wonder whether any of them knew that he was planning a bit of double-jobbing by quietly standing in two elections at once?



Prior’s excuse for all of this racist bile is that he knew nothing about the horrific posts on his personal Twitter account, but also that his account must have been taken over by a hacker to make him look bad.



He didn’t adequately explain how the " hacker" had managed to intersperse picture of his house, and his dog, in between all the extreme-right bile and celebration of race-rape though.



Neither did he manage to explain why anyone would have gone to the effort of interspersing a load of rabid bile between his own personal Tweets, long before he had announced that he’d be standing to be two Reform councillors simultaneously.



Neither did he explain his own motivation for deleting this account after deciding to stand as Reform candidates.



If you’re wondering who Prior is, he’s described as a "Property Company Director" by the media, and on his Reform literature.



A quick check on Companies House shows that he’s the director of a dormant property company declaring no assets, and formerly a director of two struck off businesses that both did little to no actual business.



If he is the "Property Company Director" he’s claiming to be, why is his only listed company dormant?



He’s clearly not living off a single dormant company, so what is he living off? And presuming that it’s some kind of unincorporated property business, is he declaring his income from that for tax purposes?



We know tax-dodging is absolutely rife amongst the Reform top brass, so it would be remiss not to wonder about their racist, race-rape celebrating foot soldiers like Stuart Prior too, wouldn’t it?



Anyway.



Congratulations to the people of Rayleigh West and Sweyne Park and Grange in Rochford for electing this disgusting individual to represent you. You must feel that you’ve really done Essex proud.

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