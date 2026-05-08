Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Andrew Norton's avatar
Andrew Norton
May 8

The issue is people are voting for Reform and Farage, not caring who the masses of villains they are voting into local councils.

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Wolds Cyclist's avatar
Wolds Cyclist
May 8

If the good folk of Essex knew what they were voting for, then they will reap what they have sown.

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