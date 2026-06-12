Rioters who used the sentencing of Henry Nowak’s killer as an excuse to riot and attack the police in Southampton are beginning to be sentenced. Most of them have obviously been advised to plead guilty by their legal representatives in order to secure shorter prison sentences for the violence they were filmed committing.



The right-wing narrative is that these people are merely "patriotic citizens" with "legitimate concerns" about issues like policing and immigration.



So let’s meet four of these "patriots" …



1. Daniel Frost



Frost pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and four months in jail for his part in the riots, which included riling up the crowd; attacking and insulting police; and using a dog lead with a metal carabiner as a makeshift knuckle duster.



Frost has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences, including a six year sentence for robbery and GBH after fracturing an 80 year old woman’s hip during a mugging. He’s also been sentenced for possession of weapons; burglary; public disorder; and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Despite his lawyer’s attempts to paint Frost as some kind of harmless bystander who got a bit carried away, the guy is an inveterate criminal who saw an opportunity to attack and abuse police, behaviour he later described as "today's fun" and a "big party".

2. Darren Medhurst

Medhurst pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years and three months in jail.



He was caught on film committing multiple offences, most famously the lamentable flaming wheelie bin attack on police lines filmed by Young Bob, whose viral videos of the Southampton riots have featured in numerous cases already.

Medhurst has 51 previous convictions for 96 offences, including handling stolen goods, burglary and shoplifting.



A "patriot" according to the right, but a career criminal with a litany of previous offences to anyone with a grain of common sense.

3. Dillon Crawford



Crawford was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to violent disorder. He pushed to the front of the crowd, where he threw multiple items at the police, including a bin, metal objects, and part of a chair.



Crawford has 19 previous convictions for 33 offences, the most disturbing one being an attack on his girlfriend in which he broke her front teeth, punched her unconscious, then told her he’d put bleach in her hair once she regained consciousness.



4. Callum Darch

Darch pleaded guilty and was jailed for two and a half years. He has has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences including theft, criminal damage, and a string of driving offences.



He was sentenced to 14 months in jail for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and drink-driving, and another 24 months for a hit-and-run involving a 61-year-old grandmother, who suffered broken legs and ankle injuries. Despite hearing the victim screaming, he drove away, crashed into two parked cars, then went back to his girlfriend’s house to take cocaine.



These people aren’t "patriots"



Just like the 2024 Farage riots, where 41% of the people convicted for rioting were found to have previous convictions for domestic violence, the Southampton rioters were led by a bunch of violent habitual criminals too.



These are people who mug 80 year olds; knock their girlfriend’s teeth out; do hit and runs; and wheel burning bins at the police.



"Protect our women" is absolutely meaningless when the people saying it align with those who mug 80 year olds; run women down in the street and drive away; and punch their girlfriends unconscious.



The right-wing cover story of "legitimate concerns" over immigrants coming over here and committing crimes is completely undermined when the people leading these "protests" are the kind of habitual criminals who clog up our courts and jails.



They’re angry, violent, irresponsible, and dangerous. And the likes of Nigel Farage; Rupert Lowe; Elon Musk; Tommy Ten Names; Laurence Fox; Turning Point UK; and GB News riled them up, and unleashed them.

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