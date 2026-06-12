Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Kevin Donnellon's avatar
Kevin Donnellon
Jun 12

" the likes of Nigel Farage; Rupert Lowe; Elon Musk; Tommy Ten Names; Laurence Fox; Turning Point UK; and GB News riled them up..." these should ALL be prosecuted for incitement.

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
Jun 12

As I have said elsewhere:

“By their deeds you will know them”, Matthew 7:16, as these extremist grifters are so keen to emphasise their “Judaeo-Christian” beliefs.

Protecting women and children does not extend to 80 year old grandmothers whose jaw you break in a robbery or to girlfriends whose teeth you break.

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