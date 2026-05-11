Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Baz's avatar
Baz
May 11

That he even had to make such a speech surely is a testament to his willingness to do what his advisers have ordered.

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
May 11

Starmer and the Labour heads are clearly answering to someone else. Oligarchs, Zionists, who knows? All we know for sure is that they are the 21st century's fascists that control Starmer and the Labour Party. At this point, Starmer can't step down even if he wanted to because he has his orders. When the powers that control the party (probably the "parties") have found an acceptable replacement, he'll be gone. The same will happen to Trump once he is of no more use to those who control the USA. And all this time we've been taught that we defeated the Nazis in 1945.

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