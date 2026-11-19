Raise The Colours founder Billy Allison has been convicted of murder, after an unprovoked bar attack in May left one of his victims dead.



After a day of heavy drinking and cocaine consumption in Lichfield, Allison attacked two guys on a dancefloor. Matthew O’Gara was killed after a punch to his throat broke two bones in his neck and ruptured an artery. His friend Adam Cooper suffered a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Allison has been found guilty of murder for the attack on O’Gara, and guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent for the attack on Cooper. He will be sentenced on January 5th.



Allison had been drinking with fellow Raise The Colours thugs Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen. Allison and Cullen fled the scene after the vicious assaults, swapping T-shirts in an apparent attempt to evade identification and capture.



It’s unclear whether Cullen will face consequences for his role in these horrific events, but he’s already facing trial for making dozens of child sex images ("Protect Are Women and Kids" eh?).



Raise The Colours co-founder Ryan Bridge - also present during the murderous attack - has been charged over at least 14 criminal offences so far, including racially aggravated harassment; threatening behaviour; and common assault. Two of these charges relate to a vicious Raise The Colours attack in Birmingham, in which the far-right thugs stand accused of using a van to ram a pedestrian in revenge for trying to take down one of their tatty lamp post flags.



Mark Keating is another Raise The Colours thug, who is facing four criminal charges over the disorder in Birmingham.



The alleged Raise The Colours van attacker in Birmingham is Julian Keene, who is facing trial for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.



Danny Tommo is a former member of Raise The Colours. He’s currently incarcerated awaiting trial over various charges, including recklessly endangering life, threatening behaviour, and obstructing lawful activity. He’s already pled guilty to criminal damage. Two separate trials over the other offences are scheduled for May and June next year. He was previously jailed for two years in 2016 after pleading guilty to attempted kidnapping.



Craig John Kitts is another convicted Raise The Colours thug. He’s currently serving time after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman ("Protect Are Women" eh?). At only 25, he’s also been convicted for a string of other offences, including theft, handling stolen goods, and driving while uninsured and disqualified. When he’s not in jail or committing other crimes, he’s also an activist for the Neo-Nazi splinter group Homeland, which is an offshoot of the banned Neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action.

Apparently Billy Allison held his head in his hands and cried tears of self-pity in court as he was found guilty of murder. Here’s a video of more of his self-pitying tears when police informed him that the victim of his vicious unprovoked dancefloor attack had died in hospital.

In September 2026 - after Allison had already been charged with murder - Nigel Farage invited Raise The Colours to participate in the Reform Party Conference.



Farage lavished praise on the far-right street thuggery operation, saying "What your campaign has done is wake up vast parts of this country. If we can help you legally, we will".



Whether this "legal help" Reform are offering Raise The Colours extends to supporting them with the multiple other criminal prosecutions they’re facing in the wake of Allison’s murder conviction remains to be seen.



This is the leader of a major UK political party heaping praise on a bunch of thugs and criminals.



This is an organisation whose leaders are either guilty of, or charged with a shocking range of crimes Murder (guilty); GBH (guilty); assault (charged), beating up women (guilty), reckless endangerment (charged); racially aggravated harassment (charged); criminal damage (guilty); serious injury by dangerous driving (charged); creating indecent images of children (charged); and much more.



Yet these criminals are treated like heroes and celebrities by Nigel Farage and Reform!



In any sensible country, Farage would be under intense pressure from the media to explain his party’s deliberate association with such a violent bunch of thugs and criminals.



How on earth can Reform pretend to be a party of law and order, when they’re so keen to associate themselves with such a despicable bunch of criminals?



Final thoughts to the family of Matthew O’Gara. A guy who was beaten to death by a drunken, coked-up Raise The Colours thug, for no discernible reason. What must they think of Nigel Farage and Reform sucking up to and platforming this guy’s mates? The very same people he was drinking with, moments before he senselessly beat Matthew O’Gara to death.

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