Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Markker's avatar
Markker
May 21

This council is next to mine which also has new Reform councillors. I'd have thought it paramount that anyone putting themselves up for selection would have done their homework first. In fact, there should be some kind of test on council procedures, to show competence before any name is put on a ballot sheet.

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Jennet Bryan's avatar
Jennet Bryan
May 21

And this is why someone from the opposition during the last parliament stated politicians should be qualified before taking up those posts. And now we understand why 🤔🤨😔

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