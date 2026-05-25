Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Fix the Wiring's avatar
Fix the Wiring
May 25

The left should be saying they want a job that paid well and got you home at the same time every night to have dinner with your kids. Not one where you need to work overtime in the first place.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 25

Reform don’t have a FKN clue what the person in the street needs from government - in fairness not do Labour or Conservatives!

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