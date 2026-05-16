Another Angry Voice

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Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
May 16

If Tice and Farage are not Nazis, plenty of their followers are and are itching for the opportunity to act on that. When Musk said that Farage doesn't have what it takes, he meant that he's not Nazi enough to really slaughter lots of people.

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Sam H's avatar
Sam H
May 16

They had the best, most rigorous vetting though

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