Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Gaz's avatar
Gaz
May 15

Now way. The negative propaganda they gave the Greens during the local elections and the smears. Andy Burnham- the country doesn’t need another Labour friend of Israel at the top.

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Kevin Donnellon's avatar
Kevin Donnellon
May 15

They should NOT stand aside. No assistance to Zionists!

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