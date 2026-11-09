"Britain does not need to buy any food from overseas. Britain needs to back British farmers" announces the engagement bait picture of an AI-generated sign, over AI-generated British farmland.



Somehow 123,000+ people have clicked like on this arrant nonsense from a page calling itself "Farming UK", making the post go absolutely mega-viral.



The UK is very far from agricultural self-sufficiency because it only produces about 60% of the food needed to feed the population.



It is possible to argue that the UK would benefit from growing more of its own food, and from closing the trade deficit in food, but the prospect of a total ban on food imports is so palpably absurd, it's hard to imagine the stupidity of anyone who would agree with it.



If all food and drink imports were banned, that would mean goodbye to bananas; pineapples; kiwis; other tropical fruits; almost all citrus fruits; almost all grapes and wine. Goodbye to rice; chickpeas; and lentils. No more tea or coffee. No more chocolate. No more olives or olive oil. No more coconuts; peanuts; almonds; pistachios; cashews; and all kinds of other nuts. Even when it comes to fruit and veg that can be produced in the UK, fresh fruit would become pretty much impossible to obtain in the winter.



Banning agricultural imports wouldn't just eliminate a massive range of produce from the British diet, it'd require a massive restructuring of the British farming industry. The vastly disproportionate amount of land that's given over to meat production and animal feed would need to be repurposed towards fruit; vegetable; and cereal production in order to achieve the massive increase in food production per acre required to actually feed the population. Otherwise millions would starve.



Under this ludicrous proposal, meat in Britain would have to become an extremely expensive luxury item.



Vegetarians; vegans; and the environmentally concerned may well agree with a massive dietary shift like this, but it's quite unusual to see a page that claims to represent farmers calling for such radical changes to the British farming industry, that they would require the near total elimination of British meat production to avoid mass starvation.



Interestingly, in other posts the Farming UK page is vehemently opposed to meat-alternative proteins, meaning they're apparently in favour of dramatically reducing British meat production, but also against alternative protein sources too.



They want a total ban on imported protein sources like lentils, chickpeas, and all kinds of nuts; and to implement a policy that would require a vast repurposing British livestock farms to produce crops instead; whilst opposing the alternative protein industry too.



So where do this ridiculous page and the 123,000+ who liked this post actually want us to get our protein from?



Obviously, there's an absolutely massive difference between justifiable positions like 'support British farmers', or trying to close the UK's trade deficit in agricultural produce, and this ludicrous proposal of a 100% ban on agricultural imports.



It obviously doesn't matter how much 'support' British farmers are given, British tea, coffee, cocoa, and banana plantations, and British rice paddies, would obviously be doomed to failure.



For example, the relatively tiny British wine industry is never, ever going to expand to such an extent that they can suddenly fulfil the demand supplied via imports from France; Spain; Italy; Australia; and the Americas combined. And that's just a relatively small sub-sector of the British food and drinks industry.



If anyone thinks banning the import of pineapples, oranges, olives, rice, cocoa, coffee etc, and attempting to grow it all in the UK would be a sensible or productive use of anyone’s time and energy, they're so dense and so detached from reality it's frightening to imagine what other absolute nonsense they'd be capable of falling for.



And if anyone is genuinely pining for the elimination of whole aisles from the supermarket because it’s all filthy foreign muck, so that we can massively increase our consumption of patriotic British-grown root crops like turnips, they've got turnips for brains.



It's not just that a page that pretends to represent the interests of British farmers is openly advocating for trade policies that make Donald Trump's unbelievably farcical trade agenda look relatively sane in comparison, it's that well over one hundred thousand people have seen this palpable gibberish cross their feed, and decided to support and amplify it with a like and/or share, rather than engaging their brains a little, and thinking through some of the staggeringly obvious consequences of 100% agricultural isolationism.



Were people always this stupid, or is it getting worse?

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