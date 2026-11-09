Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Toma's avatar
Toma
19h

People have always been that stupid, it's just that now there's a lot more of them and they are in control now.

Before the westerners arrived in Hawaii the population was totally self sustaining with the same population that Hawaii island has now. Now it imports 90%+ of its food and supplies, including banana and fish. Taro, once the staple of Hawaiians is no longer viable to grow as it suffers from an imported root rot. Ohia trees have been decimated in the last 10 years from a fungal infection. Banana has a virus infection. Coconut has a destructive beetle. Reefs are dying from pesticides and fertilizer from golf courses and hotels (and sunscreen from tourists).

All this and much more to support a tourist industry that pays slave wages, pollutes the environment from airlines and cruise lines so that people can shop at Walmart for their Hawaiian remembrance trinkets from China.

And keep in mind that everything to sustain the original population was brought 4000 miles by ocean on double hull dugout canoes navigating only by the stars, including the people. Now the descendants of the original Hawaiian inhabitants number less than 10,000.

The government is trying to make school lunches from local healthy foods and is failing miserably. Technology is going to save us? Government is going to save us? The ultimate problems are not going to save us.

Hawaii is a unique lesson in sustainable life style which is being ignored. It's one historical lesson that should have been learned but is being scorned.

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Mark Bevis's avatar
Mark Bevis
20h

Yes, people are getting stupider, there is science to back it up.

See the footnotes in this article, which is a good read anyway:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0016328719303507

Also, food is getting less nutritious. Climate deniers are right, CO2 is plant food BUT the plants convert more of the nutrients we need into leafier growth. Even by the 1980s plants were 5% less nutritious than before in previous decades.

See

https://news.mongabay.com/2016/06/rising-co2-is-reducing-nutritional-value-of-food-impacting-ecosystems/

https://www.politico.com/agenda/story/2017/09/13/food-nutrients-carbon-dioxide-000511/

more co2 affects plant growth

https://www.earth.com/news/rising-co2-is-quietly-weakening-the-nutrients-in-our-food/

Population levels are known to follow food amounts, so halting food imports would see a 50% reduction in the UK population. I presume a lot of the promoters of these kinds of ideas think they'll be immune and that it will only be "people not like them" that will starve.

The bad news is food imports will decline anyway, as crop failures brought on by climate change will see exporters banning or restricting exports. Add to that the diesel and fertiliser loss from the current wars and the current El Nino, we can expect food prices to go up next year. £2 loaf anyone?

It's already happening - has anyone seen the price of soups over the last few years? Now it's a luxury item!

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