The attacks on Iran have been going really well for the United States.

Donald Trump hasn’t made himself look like a senile old fool who can be goaded into war by Benjamin Netanyahu at all.

Okay, his Secretary of State and Speaker both publicly stated that the US was goaded into war by the Israelis, but they retracted what they said the next day, and everyone forgot about it, so it’s okay.



The real reason for attacking Iran was to destroy the nuclear weapons facilities Iran were supposedly building. The nuclear weapons facilities that Trump proudly boasted about having destroyed already in 2025, because that makes loads of sense.

Yes, Trump also said that the reason for attacking Iran was "regime change", which is only an open admission of international war crimes, but since the regime change failed, and the Ayatollah was replaced by his son, maybe that doesn’t actually make it a war crime?



The United States’ allies are clearly delighted with what’s been done.



Launching a war without bothering to talk to anyone apart from Netanyahu about it in advance was a real big-brained move.



It’s clear the Europeans are well pleased that the Iran war is driving up oil, energy, and transportation prices, which is causing inflation, and threatening their economies with recession. The way they’re refusing to get involved is a clear sign that they’re well chuffed.



The United States’ allies in the Middle East are even happier than the Europeans, since it’s them losing $billions in oil revenue and capital flight, and them in the firing line of Iran’s reprisal attacks.



Who could have imagined that countries that host US military bases like Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, might have come under attack if the United States attacked Iran?



The American public are delighted that Trump has dragged them into a war that he promised he wouldn’t, and that it’s going to cost vastly more than Elon Musk managed to save with his doge vandalism of US jobs, welfare programmes, scientific research, education, and environmental protections.



Who needs jobs, social security, an advanced economy, education, or a clean environment, when you could spend all that money, and much more, on bombing the crap out of a country most Americans couldn’t even find on a map?

The American public should be celebrating this bonfire of American cash in order to serve the interests of Israel, and the prospect of sacrificing American lives in a ground invasion, because the Israelis are too cowardly to do it themselves.



We all know the Israelis are only any good at killing civilians; destroying hospitals; murdering journalists; starving children; massacring aid workers; and the like, so it makes perfect sense that Donald Trump is doing all the expensive and dangerous heavy lifting for them.

A ground invasion of Iran isn’t delusional at all. It’s not like the US and their proxies (Saudi Arabia, UK) have spent over a decade attacking the Houthis in Yemen without risking American troops on the ground in one of the poorest countries in the world, so it makes so much sense to think that invading a much more powerful, populous, and mountainous country like Iran would be a cake walk.

It’s excellent that Trump has retroactively defined his main war objective as re-opening the Strait of Hormuz to get the global oil supply flowing again. It makes perfect sense that the primary objective of the war has become returning the Strait of Hormuz to the state it was in before Trump started it.

Attacking a country in the middle of negotiations is superb for US diplomatic relations. It makes them look such reliable and trustworthy negotiating partners. So trustworthy.

It’s excellent that people with insider knowledge about the timing of the war put bets on it, and people with insider knowledge about Trump’s plan to rescind his 48 hour threats against Iran put massive bets on that too.



Massively destabilising the global economy, infuriating US allies, and blasting £200 billion on a war without defined objectives is definitely worth it, if a few of Trump’s cronies can rake in personal profits by using their insider knowledge to loot the stock market, right?

Trump’s declaration that European countries should just go out looting oil too is so smart. That’s what Americans love about their President. He says the quiet parts out loud.

It’s all about looting oil, and other advanced economies should just loot oil from other countries too.



No matter that China, Japan, and several of the major European economies are making leaps and bounds in renewable energy infrastructure. They should be ideologically gutting their renewable energy programmes like Trump has, and looting other countries’ oil instead. Because it makes perfect sense to keep their economies so heavily reliant on fossil fuels which can be driven up in price by the war-mongering antics of one demented old man who wants to distract attention away from the Epstein Files he features so heavily in.

It’s superb that in the middle of a war that they swore they wouldn’t start, Trump keeps rambling on about the garish $400 million ballroom he’s trying to cobble onto the White House, and even better that the Vice President JD Vance is babbling on about aliens being demons from outer space.

These people are perfectly sane.

It’s fabulous that US troops are being told that attacking Iran is part of "God’s divine plan" to bring about Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ. Great "separation of church and state" they’ve got going on there!

The United States hasn’t shat itself on the international stage. That isn’t what’s happening. It’s all perfectly sensible and normal. It’s all going so well.

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