Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Jan Elisabeth's avatar
Jan Elisabeth
Apr 1

If only this was just hilariously funny and not the insanity of our so-called 'leaders' -- brilliantly written

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Magdalene's avatar
Magdalene
Apr 1

Trump is probably going to publicly humiliate Charles and Camilla when they meet this month. Hopefully we are witnessing the beginning of the end of both the US empire and the monarchy.

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