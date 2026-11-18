Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, and it’s triggered frothing outrage from the far-right.

First the GB News presenter Martin Daubney cried that Pattinson is an inappropriate pick because "Bond should a Brit".



Who even cares that Pattinson is actually British, not American as Daubney claimed, or that Bond was, quite famously, played by the Australian actor George Lazenby in the past?



When did facts matter? When the objective is stoking up outrage with claims of some kind of subversive anti-British agenda.

A Twitter account calling itself "The English Crusader" decided to announce the entirely made up story that the next Bond girl will be played by a trans actress, causing a cacophony of far-right condemnation, and outraged pledges to boycott the franchise.



Piers Morgan used the announcement to demand that the next Bond mustn’t be a "a woke ‘vulnerable’ cry-baby who ends up dying", because there’s obviously nothing more 'manly' than going onto social media to cry about the woke fanfic version of James Bond you’ve just invented in your own head, right?



Then Rael Braverman (the husband of ex-Tory Home Secretary turned Reform grifter Suella Braverman) started fulminating about how "we all know" that the Pattinson iteration of the Bond character will be written as a "thick, inept, emotionally fragile, vulnerable man who needs constant reassurance, [who] will be outsmarted at every turn, rescued by a supposedly stronger female character, while the ethnic minority tickbox exercise will take precedence over the story".



Braverman went on to cry that he doesn’t want "a lecture in progressive politics. I want James Bond", before finishing with a desperate plea to "leave the woke nonsense behind".



It’s amazing how Braverman seems to know the plot and characterisation of the new Bond film, before a word of the screenplay has even been put to paper.



It’s almost as if he’s making things up to get outraged about, isn’t it?

Braverman’s delusional James Bond fantasy is particularly weird given that the Bond franchise has been bought by Amazon, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. You know, the sinister billionaire who backed Trump in 2024. The guy who took control of the Washington Post, then sent a diktat to the paper’s journalists demanding that editorial pieces must promote personal liberty and free markets.

In the wake of Pattinson’s appointment as the new Bond, Bezos bragged that he was “heavily involved” in the casting process.



In this day and age, a powerful billionaire who uses his fortune to interfere in politics; undermine the free press; and meddle in popular culture would make an ideal adversary for James Bond, but it’s impossible to imagine a Bond villain like that, given who now owns the franchise.



If Bezos decides to interfere in the new Bond script as much as he’s been meddling in the casting process, it’s much more likely that Bond will be tasked with taking on a terrible trade union organiser, and their diabolical agenda of trying to ensure humane bathroom breaks for corporate employees, so they don’t have to piss in bottles, right?



But hang on a minute. Where are all the "Britain First" far-right grifters on the subject of this overseas billionaire interfering in the process of picking the actor to play such an iconic British role?



They’re stone cold silent, because their "Britain First" agenda is just a ruse to dupe the gullible. Their true allegiance is obviously to the transnational billionaire capitalist class who pay their salaries.

They’d obviously been hoping that someone like Idris Elba would be cast as the first black James Bond, so they could vomit a load of outraged polemics about "the woke agenda gone mad", so when that didn’t happen, they resorted to simply making stuff up to get outraged about, like pretending Pattinson isn’t British, and inventing the details of a supposedly ultra-woke Bond script that hasn’t even been written yet.



What makes their faux outrage even more pathetic, is the fact that the Bond franchise has actually been taken over by an overseas billionaire, who is now openly bragging about how he interfered in the casting process.



They can’t complain about that though, because the entire purpose of the far-right is to act as propagandists and militiamen for the transnational billionaire capitalist class, so these pathetic dweebs just made up palpable nonsense to get outraged about instead.

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