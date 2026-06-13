Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Jun 13

Not only should this be overturned on appeal, but Johnson should be sacked for incompetence and misapplication of the law!

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Jun 13

Johnson is a disgrace to himself and the whole legal profession. I doubt he would have done this were he not influenced by others - maybe in government. I would love to see this overturned and a charge of perverting the course of justice brought against all involved in getting this result. A sad day for British Justice.

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