Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaime Cooper's avatar
Jaime Cooper
Apr 3, 2025

Starmer can be trusted to opt for the stupidest course of action in any given situation, so of course he will surrender.

Reply
Share
Archangel's avatar
Archangel
Apr 3, 2025

Free trade however is not the goal here but US economic sovereignty.If we all adopted this stratagem then US corporations like Amazon and Google would not be able to sell into foreign markets at all! As for Blackrock's incursions into asset stripping well why not raise the standard of conduct on financial services too.The dollar's day as the world currency of reserve needs overhauling and China may be best placed to pull the plug.There is no reason why petrodollar nations shouldn't take payment in a new hybrid currency run by a global board representing all of the main economies. US debt would of course be unaffordable but then Trump wants to reduce US indebtedness so a lean time for the no.1 consumer led economy seems unavoidable.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Another Angry Voice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture