This week Grand Theft Auto 6 had it’s long-awaited release, 13 years after GTA5, selling a whopping 24.5 million copies in its first 24 hours.



GTA6 isn’t just set to become the biggest selling computer game of all time, it’s likely to become the largest cultural release in world history!

Background



Apologies in advance to the gaming enthusiasts who already know most of this stuff.



The Grand Theft Auto franchise was invented in Scotland by a small Dundee studio run by a guy called David Jones, that had previously delivered the 90s hit game Lemmings (I can’t even estimate how much of my childhood got burned on playing this game on the family Amiga 500).



The current owner of the GTA franchise is the US company Rockstar, but they retain a significant presence in the UK, and especially Scotland, where the GTA games continue to be developed at Rockstar North in Edinburgh.



The fact the biggest computer game in history has been developed in Scotland is yet another example of the UK continuing to punch way above its weight in the cultural industries.



As a result of decades of neoliberal economic policy and de-industrialisation the UK has lost most of its world-leading industries, but for an island with a relatively small population (0.8% of the world total) we still do incredibly well on the world stage in terms of music, sports, film, TV, art, and of course computer games.



Aside from the absolutely wild incel-manosphere meltdown detailed below, GTA6 is an enormous commercial success story, and compelling evidence that the UK should be supporting our amazing cultural industry sector, and the people who work in cultural industries.



The incel crash-out



One of the side quests in GTA6 is the protagonist’s relationship with his girlfriend. There’s optional gameplay where Jason maintains his relationship with Lucia. he can do up her apartment by painting the walls, so it’s nice for her when she gets out of jail, and one prompt suggests he picks up some groceries because Lucia will appreciate it.

Again, this is an entirely optional gameplay in an absolutely massive open-world game, not an essential mission, so it’s entirely possible to do the typical GTA stuff like stealing cars, robbing banks, and killing people, without ever bothering with grocery shopping side quests, but it’s still triggered the incels and manosphere misogynists into totally crashing out.



Here’s just a tiny selection of Twitter reactions to this screenshot of an entirely optional shopping side quest [remember to read these quotes with a pathetic, whining, crying voice in your mind]:

"13 years for the pussy whipped simulator"



"This storyline is made for fucking losers who yearn for pussy"

"Do chores for a woman. It’s a meta level of cuckoldry"

"Bitch Boy Missions"

"13 year wait to be a simp, nuke this game man”

"Im glad i didn’t buy this piece of shit game"

"In 2026, even gaming is a humiliation ritual for men"

"Men carried gta all these years just for feminists and misandrists to fuck it all up with the woke nonsense"



"I’m not playing missions where I have to serve a brown foid"

"gay and retarded"

"simp simulator"

"Cuck game for men"

"This game is pure chore goyslop"

"You can't even go pick up a prostitute either when the girlboss annoys you.

So many suckers bought this game thinking it'd be good"



"Can I shoot this bitch"

"I rather eat a barrel of a gun"



”we need to burn it all down and start over”



"I have never been more proud of myself for resisting a psyop. One by one, people will catch on. It’s all a scam. All of it needs to be rejected. Piece by piece, we need to deconstruct and rebuild the entire world."



So just to recap:



According to this absolute cacophony of Internet weirdos it’s "gay", "simp", "cuckold" "bitch-boy" behaviour and a "humiliation ritual" for a man to do things because they know their girlfriend will appreciate it.



It seems the thought of doing something thoughtful for a woman makes these drooling misogynists want to sleep with prostitutes, kill their partners, or commit suicide!



Apparently this attempt at realistic relationship gameplay in an optional side-quest is some kind of sinister psychological warfare operation against men to make them … erm … be nice to women or something?



Then there’s the outright bigotry. The antisemitic trope of "goyslop"; the Incel term "foid" to refer to a woman; and the racist horror at a white man having a relationship with a "brown" woman.



And the simple idea of doing the shopping because a girlfriend will appreciate it is apparently even enough to trigger a demand that the entire world needs to be deconstructed and rebuilt piece by piece!



Incels and the male loneliness crisis

Male loneliness is a real issue. We live in a society where men are not encouraged to share their emotions, and huge numbers of guys have nobody to talk to about how they really feel. There’s a reason that suicide is the second leading cause of death worldwide for males between 15 and 29.



A further problem is that lonely men and boys appear to be deeply susceptible to far-right manosphere and incel culture, because it’s apparently a lot easier to blame women and "the woke" for the fact they’re sad and lonely, rather than doing the work that’s required to establish things like healthy living habits, loving relationships, and quality friendships.



It’s a sad and worrying social phenomenon that so many men have fallen so far down the incel-manosphere rabbit hole that they’ll wilfully post deranged crash out diatribes on public forums like this.



The sad truth is that if these guys have let themselves get so warped by manosphere misogyny and incel culture that they’ll publicly crash out like this, maybe they actually deserve to be lonely?



If doing something thoughtful for a female character, in completely optional gameplay, on a game they’re under zero obligation to actually buy or play, is enough to trigger them into spewing misogynistic rage on public forums like this, it’s not a huge leap to imagine that they’re not actually safe for real life women to be around.

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