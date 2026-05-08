Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Michael Rawlins
May 8

That Starmer is a spineless prick that needs to listen to the people of this country and stop arresting people for legitimately protesting against a genocide.

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Michael Rawlins
May 8

God help all of us if Reform gets in.

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