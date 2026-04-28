Nigel Farage and Reform love to dress themselves up as patriots, but behind all the flag-waving, they’re shockingly anti-British.



It’s difficult to understand why Reform voters are so blind to all the evidence that the party they adore is craven to Donald Trump; controlled and bankrolled by overseas influences; and riddled with anti-British attitudes and behaviour.

Nathan Gill

Somehow Reform are set to duke it out with Plaid Cymru to become the biggest party in the Welsh Senedd next week, despite the fact Reform’s former party leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, has been jailed for ten and a half years for taking Russian bribes.

Scottish parliament

Reform’s Scottish manifesto includes proposals to hobble the Scottish Parliament and revoke Scottish political powers, so that even more decisions about Scotland’s society, economy, and environment will be made by English MPs in London.

It’s clear that Reform doesn’t see Scotland as an equal part of the union, but rather as a colony of England to be controlled from Westminster.

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage’s despicable behaviour on Cameo proves that he’s a rent-a-gob who can be paid to say literally anything. Promote an neo-Nazi event; celebrate a notorious paedophile; misogyny; white-supremacism; insulting Welsh people as "foreign speakers"; support Sean 'P Diddy' Combs; promoting crypto scams; even mindlessly repeating an IRA slogan!

People paid Farage to say literally anything, and yet Reform voters somehow trust him not to be bought when it comes to politics!



Trumpism

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the United Kingdom and UK interests, yet he remains a hero to Nigel Farage.



Trump has repeatedly wielded tariff sanctions against the UK; denigrated the UK and especially London; and disparaged British services personnel who served in US wars like Afghanistan and Iraq.



Trump destabilised the UK economy with his attacks on Iran, and didn’t even give the UK government warning of what he was going to do (so much for the "special relationship" eh?).



Farage was quick to join Trump in disparaging Britain, and insisting that the UK should do Trump’s bidding by joining in the illegal bombing of Iran (he only backtracked from this position when he realised how unpopular Trump’s warmongering was with the British public).



Now Trump is threatening the UK with "big" tariff sanctions once again, this time over the proposed 2% Digital Services Tax that will force some tax contributions out of tax-shy US corporations that have benefited so much from operating in the UK economy.

How can Reform voters look at Farage’s long history of cosying up to a guy who repeatedly attacks and disparages the UK, and conclude that he’d protect Britain from Trump’s economic attacks on the UK, rather than colluding with them?

Dodgy Foreign donors



Reform is massively bankrolled by a Thailand-based crypto-billionaire called Christopher Harborne, who has poured £9 million into the party from overseas.

The Labour government bought in new rules to prevent overseas individuals from interfering in British politics like this, provoking fury and hissy fits from Farage and his mob.

Labour also banned cryptocurrency political donations, because they’re useful in hiding the actual source of the funds. Once again Reform are far from happy.



If you want overseas billionaires buying political influence in Britain, or hiding their influence via crypto donations, Reform are the party to vote for.



Reform TV

One of Reform’s biggest sources of support is GB News, which is so biased in their favour that they’ve been labelled "Reform TV".

GB News is jointly owned by hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall and Dubai-based investment firm Legatum via an umbrella company that has pumped £131 million into the channel since its launch.

£131 million is an awful lot of cash to pump into far-right, pro-Reform propaganda, and a significant chunk of "Reform TV" propaganda is being bankrolled from Dubai.

Kamikazi Kwasi

Earlier this year Nigel Farage made a £215,000 investment in Kwasi Kwarteng’s crypto company.



For those who don’t remember, Kwarteng was Liz Truss’s Chancellor when she decided to trash the UK economy with her disastrous radically right-wing mini-budget.



Kamikaze Kwasi wrecks the UK economy, then Farage queues up to give the guy a load of cash?



Farage loves Britain so much he’s financially backing the guy who wrecked the UK economy and delivered the cost of living crisis?

Nadhim Zahawi

Nigel Farage was so pleased with poaching Nadhim Zahawi from the Tories that he held an hour long press conference with the guy in London.



Zahawi was caught red-handed dodging £3.7 million in tax via an offshore trust fund.



The fact that Farage and Reform have embraced him with open arms demonstrates that they’re absolutely cool with people who steal from the UK via dodgy offshore tax dodging scams.

Robert Jenrick

Jenrick is another one of the spate of former Tory cabinet ministers poached by Reform. Farage quickly decided to make him Reform’s treasury spokesman.



Jenrick is now under police investigation for unlawful £40,000 donation from convicted US wire fraudster Gary Klopfenstein, before he was poached by Reform from the Tories.

You want a guy who is accused of illegally taking cash from an overseas fraudster to run the UK economy? Well, vote Reform I guess.

Lucy Connolly



Lucy Connolly has been a star guest at various Reform events, where she has received cheers and standing ovations.

She was jailed in 2024 for her public calls for rioters to burn down hotels.

What kind of party elevates criminals like this to hero status, and celebrates people who have displayed absolute contempt for law and order in Britain?



People who supported the 2024 summer riots, and enjoyed seeing extreme-right thugs smashing up our communities; looting and burning shops and public facilities; enforcing racist road blocks; and attempting to burn people alive in hotels?



People who hate Britain as it is, and would prefer to live in a lawless society where public calls to commit murder go unpunished?

Political lies

When the Welsh Senedd voted to ban politicians from lying to the public, only one party objected, and you can already guess which one.



Reform believe that it’s their right to lie to the British public in order to steal elections.



It’s pretty anti-British to view the British public with such contempt right?

Brexit

As a final point, it’s worth pointing out that these anti-British Reform extremists were all champions of Brexit.

Brexit as it was delivered has been a disaster for the UK which has amounted to little more than the UK imposing dire economic and social sanctions on itself.

Their promises of cheaper food; cheaper energy bills; and more money for the NHS all evaporated, and what we’re left with is severely curtailed travel and residency rights in Europe; cumbersome and expensive Brexit paperwork for British businesses that trade with Europe; barriers to British cultural exports to the continent; a 6-8% loss in per capita GDP; lower productivity; lower employment; and lower investment.



These fanatics harmed Britain, and Reform voters clearly want to hand this horrible overseas-bankrolled bunch another opportunity to damage Britain again.

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