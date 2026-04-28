Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
Apr 28

Because they are traitorous skanks, and that includes the supporters. Remember when they yelled for Trump to invade us? There's a word for inviting a foreign power to invade your own country ..... it'll come to me in a minute .......

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Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
Apr 28

Useful to have all this information in one place.

Nail them with their own words and behaviour and as ever, follow the money!

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