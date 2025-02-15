Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Lorna Wright's avatar
Lorna Wright
Feb 15, 2025

I agree with every word written. I had all the benefits of growing up in the post war welfare system. In my naivety I thought that things would only get better and better. I am heart broken by what this country has become since Thatcher came to power. It is unbelievable that we, the majority, have somehow let this happen. It has been ‘divide and rule’ again and again.

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Andy Wales's avatar
Andy Wales
Feb 15, 2025

I am also very proud to be a lefty!!!!

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