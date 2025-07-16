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Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Jul 16, 2025

Brilliant! And now we have Reeves once more openly pandering to the wealthy financiers, convinced that more profits in the financial sector will magically increase GDP and make life wonderful for everyone else (were those pigs I saw flying by?). It might technically increase GDP, but not in any meaningful sense for everyone else. Remember it was Robert Kennedy (the decent one, not his appalling son) who said "GDP measures everything except those things that actually make life better and worth living".

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Jul 16, 2025

It's intentional.

He was only ever there to sabotage the left. Beyond that, he couldn't give a shit who comes after him.

(Unless it looks like Corbyn's new party is going to win. THEN you'll see Starmer resharpening his knives.)

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