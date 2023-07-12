Why subscribe?



If you subscribe to follow AAV on Substack you won’t ever have to worry about social media algorithms hiding the AAV content you want to see. You’ll be notified of every new post in your inbox.



It’ll be entirely down to you whether you want to unsubscribe and stop seeing my political and economic sommentary, rather than allowing some algorithm to decide on your behalf that you no longer want to see anything I post (as is the case on Facebook and Twitter)



Paid Subscriptions

All of my political and economic essays on here will remain free to read and comment on for unpaid subscribers. If you do decide to make a financial contribution, it’s to support my work, and to help keep it free to read for everyone, no matter what their financial circumstances.



I may decide to send out some occasional bonus content to thank my generous supporters, but I will never be hiding important political commentary behind a paywall to try and manipulate people into subscribing.

Thanks for your support

Without the support of paid AAV subscribers, and the interactions (likes, comments, shares, link sharing, recommending to friends …) of free subscribers it would be impossible to dedicate as much time to researching and writing posts, or creating infographics. So thank you all for helping me to continue doing what I do.