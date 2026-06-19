Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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May 2026

Reform's new overtime policy is a bin fire of unfairness and perverse incentives
Reform want to unfairly privilege some workers over others; create Britain's worst tax gap; and actively incentivise millions of workers into becoming…
  Another Angry Voice
Reform bring chaos and incompetence to Kirklees Council
Who would have imagined that voting for the "stop the boats" rabble in a landlocked part of West Yorkshire might not have been the wisest move?
  Another Angry Voice
Richard Tice's excuses for Reform's latest Nazi are incredible
Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice is making a habit of finding extraordinary excuses for racists and Nazis in the Reform ranks
  Another Angry Voice
Should the Greens stand aside in the Burnham by-election?
Various figures, including former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, have been talking about the idea of the Greens not contesting the Makerfield…
  Another Angry Voice
Farage, Johnson, and Harborne accused of rigging the 2019 general election
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib has made extraordinary allegations that Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, & the overseas meddler Christopher Harborne made…
  Another Angry Voice
The contempt is palpable
When politicians adopt polar opposite positions depending on their own self-interest, they're displaying absolute contempt for the public
  Another Angry Voice
Notes on Keir Starmer's desperate "make or break" speech
Notes on Keir Starmer's "make or break" speech
  Another Angry Voice
What did we learn from the 2026 elections?
Thirteen talking points from the local, Scottish, and Welsh elections
  Another Angry Voice
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