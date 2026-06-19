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A big win for Burnham
Andy Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election, paving his way to becoming the next Prime Minister
Jun 19
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Another Angry Voice
60
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The rogue judge destroying fair justice, for Starmer and Israel
Jeremy Johnson has ripped up all kinds of legal precedents in order to punish four of the Filton 6 Palestine protesters for "terrorism" offences…
Jun 13
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Another Angry Voice
214
34
80
Meet the Southampton "patriots"
Rioters who used the sentencing of Henry Nowak's killer as an excuse to attack police in Southampton are beginning to be sentenced. Meet some of…
Jun 12
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Another Angry Voice
185
16
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Nigel Farage got the "rage" he was demanding
Nigel Farage demanded "rage" and then the rioting broke out
Jun 3
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Another Angry Voice
121
15
32
May 2026
Reform's new overtime policy is a bin fire of unfairness and perverse incentives
Reform want to unfairly privilege some workers over others; create Britain's worst tax gap; and actively incentivise millions of workers into becoming…
May 25
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Another Angry Voice
77
4
24
Reform bring chaos and incompetence to Kirklees Council
Who would have imagined that voting for the "stop the boats" rabble in a landlocked part of West Yorkshire might not have been the wisest move?
May 21
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Another Angry Voice
169
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Richard Tice's excuses for Reform's latest Nazi are incredible
Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice is making a habit of finding extraordinary excuses for racists and Nazis in the Reform ranks
May 16
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Another Angry Voice
104
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36
Should the Greens stand aside in the Burnham by-election?
Various figures, including former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, have been talking about the idea of the Greens not contesting the Makerfield…
May 15
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Another Angry Voice
74
56
19
Farage, Johnson, and Harborne accused of rigging the 2019 general election
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib has made extraordinary allegations that Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, & the overseas meddler Christopher Harborne made…
May 12
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Another Angry Voice
97
8
29
The contempt is palpable
When politicians adopt polar opposite positions depending on their own self-interest, they're displaying absolute contempt for the public
May 12
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Another Angry Voice
109
16
31
Notes on Keir Starmer's desperate "make or break" speech
Notes on Keir Starmer's "make or break" speech
May 11
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Another Angry Voice
105
19
25
What did we learn from the 2026 elections?
Thirteen talking points from the local, Scottish, and Welsh elections
May 8
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Another Angry Voice
122
21
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