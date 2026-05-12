Another Angry Voice

Another Angry Voice

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 12

The current political system and the vast majority of those “elected” to Westminster is a pile of absolute ordure, like something discharged by one of their pet water authorities, and needs to be flushed away post haste.

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Hamarcturus's avatar
Hamarcturus
May 12

Snollygosters all

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