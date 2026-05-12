Keir Starmer’s tenuous position as Prime Minister is understandably the story of the moment, and other politicians have been taking bizarre positions on it, that expose themselves as absolute hypocrites.



Robert Jenrick



Reform’s economic spokesperson Robert Jenrick has insisted that the country needs a general election if there’s a Labour leadership election to replace Keir Starmer.



Before joining the anti-immigration rabble-rousing faragists, Jenrick used to be a Tory (where he was the party’s immigration minister during the massive post-Brexit immigration surge) and in 2016 he insisted that the last thing the country needed after David Cameron’s resignation was a general election!



What a coincidence that what the country "needs" always seems to align precisely with what’s best for Robert Jenrick’s political interests!

Maybe what the country actually "needs" is a political class that isn’t full of hypocritical self-serving political charlatans like Robert Jenrick?



Kemi Badenoch



Just like her former Tory colleague Robert Jenrick, the current Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is agitating for a general election if Keir Starmer is deposed.



Just like Jenrick, Badenoch didn’t call for a general election when David Cameron resigned in 2016 after gambling away the nations future for a bit of short-term political advantage; she didn’t call for a general election when Theresa May was deposed in 2019; she didn’t call for a general election when Boris Johnson resigned in disgrace in 2022; and she didn’t call for a general election when the Tories rapidly recognised the absolute folly of appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister a few weeks later.



In fact, Badenoch actually stood in the Tory leadership election to become Boris Johnson’s successor!



If she’s in opposition, she sees a mid-term Prime Ministerial departure as a reason to call for a general election, so she can try and get her hands on power.



If she’s in the party of government, she sees a mid-term Prime Ministerial departure as an opportunity to take over as Prime Minister without a general election!



The hypocrisy is unbelievably brazen.



Starmtroopers



Keir Starmer’s backers within the Labour Party have been trying to push the narrative that it would be damaging to the party for disillusioned Labour MPs to initiate a leadership contest.



The problem of course is that most of the people defending Starmer now, were the ones who leapt into the spectacularly failed Anyone But Corbyn coup in the wake of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.



Angela Eagle was one of Corbyn’s loudest and most hypocritical critics at the time, and famously launched her own leadership bid (which looked like the launch of a new perfume called "Argh").

Eagle is far from the only Labour-right figure calling for loyalty to the leader, despite having gleefully participated in the failed 2016 coup plot against Corbyn.



Starmer himself



There are many reasons for Starmer’s profound unpopularity with the British public, and stuff like "nobody knows what he stands for" and "you can’t trust a word he says" comes up repeatedly.



Starmer’s desperate last ditch speech to save himself included a glaring example of this, when he said "I will never stop fighting for the decent, respectful, diverse country that I love".



In isolation it’s a noble sentiment. However it’s entirely contradictory to what he said in his notorious "Island of Strangers" speech, in which he channelled Britain’s most notorious racist Enoch Powell, and accused immigrants of having done "incalculable damage" to Britain.



Does he love and defend diversity? Or does he believe diversity has wrecked Britain and turned us into an island of strangers? Or does he just mindlessly read out whatever is put in front of him, even if it’s mutually contradictory?



Just like Angela Eagle, Starmer was an enthusiastic participant in the failed 2016 Anyone But Corbyn coup plot, in which he was one of the ministers to performatively resign in a programmed sequence of hourly resignations designed to inflict as much damage on their own party as possible.



The "Keir Starmer has resigned" Tweet from 2016 has suddenly found a new lease of life now that his own leadership is under threat, and he’s desperately doomsaying about how a leadership challenge would "plunge the country into chaos".

Starmer’s lack of integrity has cost him dear, yet the whole Westminster establishment cabal is riddled with similarly insincere hypocrites, who entirely reverse their positions depending on what’s most personally advantageous to them.



Whether it’s faragists like Jenrick; Tories like Badenoch; or the brazenly hypocritical Labour-right, they’re all just as crooked and self-serving as Starmer.



And they’re all guilty of demonstrating absolute contempt for the public when they take polar opposite positions, depending entirely on their own self-interest, and expect the public to simply forget all about what they said and did before.

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